January 14, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Colombia Peace Process: UN chief visits Bogota to promote rebel truces
The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has pushed for peace during a visit to Colombia. He's there in a bid to support the country's peace initiatives with rebels. After the government reached an agreement with the FARC in 2016, president Juan Manuel Santos is now turning his attention to talks with another left-wing group, the ELN. Kerry Alexandra reports.
Colombia Peace Process: UN chief visits Bogota to promote rebel truces
Explore