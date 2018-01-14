Venezuela on the Edge: Hunger drives thousands of refugees to Colombia

Thousands of Venezuelans are packing their bags every day and leaving the country. They're being driven out by an economic crisis. In 2017, Colombia took in more Venezuelans than any other country in Latin America. On the world day of migrants and refugees, Dimitri O'Donnell reports from the border town of CUcuta, where there's a daily exodus of Venezuelans.