January 15, 2018
WORLD
Turkey and Bulgaria cooperate to restore a Bulgarian church and an Ottoman-era mosque | Strait Talk
Turkey has restored fourteen churches and synagogues in the last two decades. The most iconic building, the Iron church reopened just a few days ago after extensive renovations. The project was co-financed by Turkey and Bulgaria. In this segment of Straight up with Aadel Haleem, we look at how religious minorities on both sides of the border, are faring.
