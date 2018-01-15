January 15, 2018
Turkey's Security Challenge: Turkey deploys hardware for Afrin operation
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says that Turkey is ready to launch a military operation across the Syrian border in Afrin against the YPG terror group. This comes as Ankara criticises efforts by the US to establish a border security force in northern Syria, that would include YPG fighters. TRT World Correspondent Joseph Hayat reports.
