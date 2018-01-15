Money Talks: Syria's post-war recovery might cost up to $1T

It has been almost seven years since the war in Syria began and it has exacted an enormous human cost. Half of its population has been killed or forced out of their homes. The financial toll is more difficult to determine and, as Sara Firth reports, so is who will take the lead in Syria's reconstruction. TRT World’s Editor-at-large Ahmed Al Burai joins us from Hatay near Turkey’s border with Syria.