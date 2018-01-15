January 15, 2018
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Money Talks: New austerity measures spark protests in Greece
Protesters in Greece say the government is trading away workers' rights for bailout funds. The parliament is gearing up to pass new reforms that the government says will improve the country's finances. But as Mobin Nasir reports, for many Greeks, the latest bailout comes at a cost they are unwilling to pay. We are joined by TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas from Paris.
