Money Talks: Artificial intelligence looks smart in Las Vegas tech show

Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas has come to an end. Around 4,000 companies from 150 countries showcased their latest innovations from voice-reactive gadgets to robots with emotions. Usmaan Lone looks at the most promising trends of 2018. We are joined by Gregory Galant, CEO of Sawhorse Media, technology company behind Muck Rack and the Shorty Awards.