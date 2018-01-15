Roundtable: Libya Democracy?

Libya's been torn apart by civil war for years - but there's the promise now of some kind of democracy with the prospect of elections. Could they really help? Rival governments and armed groups jostling for power - Libya has effectively been rudderless since Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed in 2011. The United Nations is planning elections by the end of this year - but some say it may be too soon.