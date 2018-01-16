January 16, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel-Palestine Tensions: Military trial begins for teen activist Tamimi
Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi has appeared for a third hearing at a military tribunal convened at the prison where she's being held. The judge decided to extend her arrest before giving a verdict. Tamimi has become the face of the resistance against Israeli occupation in the West Bank. Mohammad Hamayel tells us why.
Israel-Palestine Tensions: Military trial begins for teen activist Tamimi
Explore