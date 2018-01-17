Trump's First Year: YPG and Gulen issues test Turkey-US ties

When Donald Trump became president of the United States, there were hopes in Turkey that relations would improve. Issues such as the YPG terror group in Syria, and the extradition of Fetullah Gulen had caused divisions between the two sides under Barack Obama. But as TRT World's Alican Ayanlar reports, Since Trump came on board, not everything has turned out in Ankara's favour.