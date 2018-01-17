January 17, 2018
India's New ID Cards: Court to test legitimacy of new system
On Wednesday, India's top court begins hearing arguments over the legality of the country's proposed biometric identification programme. It's the most ambitious project of its kind in the world and is designed to log the entire population of 1.3 billion. But as Radhika Bajaj explains, since the system was launched in 2009, it's been beset with problems.
