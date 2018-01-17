WORLD
Spielberg's 'The Post' tells the story of Pentagon Papers | Cinema | Showcase
Steven Spielberg is a director well-known for making adventure films and biopics, centred around male characters. But for his latest project, the veteran filmmaker shifted gears to focus on Katherine Graham, the former publisher of the Washington Post. The paper was most famous for breaking the Watergate scandal while Graham was at the helm. But Speilberg's 'The Post' focusses on her time there in the early 1970s, when the paper came under fire for publishing the extent of the US government's involvement in the Vietnam war.
January 17, 2018
