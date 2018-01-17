WORLD
Centre Pompidou Shanghai and museum partnerships
As the art world continues to debate the recent boom in museum franchising, the second biggest modern arts museum in the world - the Centre Pompidou of Paris - has announced that it will open a Chinese outpost in Shanghai next year. Called the Centre Pompidou Shanghai, the new gallery is being created as part of a long-term cultural co-operation project between France and China. The announcement follows the recent opening of another museum franchise: the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi. But, Shanghai won't be Centre Pompidou's first franchise. While it already has branches in Spain and France, Pompidou confirmed that Mexico will be the next site for a pop-up. Other projects include the Pompidou's joint venture with the King Abdulaziz Centre for World Culture in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. To talk more, we have Burcu Yuksel from our London studio. She's is an art consultant with a unique mix of expertise in both old master paintings and contemporary art.
Centre Pompidou Shanghai and museum partnerships
January 17, 2018
