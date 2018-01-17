UAE-Qatar quarrel

A Qatari royal, Sheikh Abdullah bin Ali Al Thani, claimed that he's being held against his will in Abu Dhabi. He emerged as an important figure in the midst of the GCC crisis and some tout him as future Qatari leader. The UAE however denies he is being held at all, and say he's free to go whenever he wants. But that's not the only point of contention between the two. Earlier this week, Qatar was accused of sending fighter jets to intercept two Emirati commercial flights. But Doha says that's completely false. So what’s really going on?