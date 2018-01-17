Money Talks: Cameroonians use old traditions as source of income

In Cameroon, tourism has been all but wiped out since Boko Haram started its terror campaign on the country's border with Nigeria. The impact on the economy has been harsh and those working in tourism have had to find others way to survive. Some are transforming old traditions into new sources of income. And as Anelise Borges reports, their strategy appears to be paying off.