Money Talks: Detroit Auto Show 2018

America's largest car show has kicked off in Detroit, where automakers have put their latest models on display. This year's event includes some truly eye-catching vehicles. But unlike many new concept cars, which have electric motors, the new Infiniti gets its power the old fashioned way by burning fuel. We asked Infiniti's global vice president Christian Meunier why the company opted for a traditional motor in such a cutting-edge car.