January 17, 2018
WORLD
Catalan Crisis: Newly elected parliament holds first session
The Catalan regional parliament has met for the first time since being dissolved by the Spanish government last year after holding an independence referendum. Politicians elected a pro-independence MP to be the speaker of the house, but it's unclear whether former Catalan leader Carlos Puigdemont will be re-elected as president and allowed to rule from exile. Sarah Morice reports.
