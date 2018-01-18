January 18, 2018
Israel-Palestine Tensions: Palestine's teenage prisoners
The Israeli army's treatment of Palestinian children has been heavily criticized, and deemed excessive by many. December saw a surge in arrests amid protests and The Palestinian commission of detainees affairs says 95 percent of new prisoners in Israeli jails are youths. But as Rahul Radhakrishnan reports and explains, it doesn't seem like the outcry is having an impact.
