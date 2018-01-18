January 18, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Central African Republic Displaced: Food running out for internally displaced
Tens of thousands of people have been displaced by fighting along the Central African Republic's border with Chad. They've been forced to live in deplorable conditions, and in makeshift camps. And now, the World Food Programme is warning that it does not have enough food for all of them. Suheil Damouny reports.
Central African Republic Displaced: Food running out for internally displaced
Explore