January 18, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
The Trump Presidency: US president's China relationship questioned
The US relationship with China during Trump's first year in office has had its ups and downs. The US president backpedalled on much of the anti-China rhetoric used during his campaign and took a softer tone on trade during his meetings with President Xi Jinping. But as Britt Clennett reports, recent developments are threatening to rupture relations.
The Trump Presidency: US president's China relationship questioned
Explore