Roundtable: Has Donald Trump been underestimated?

Some say he's unfit to be president - even dangerous. Others believe he's challenging the establishment and putting America first. Has the world underestimated Donald Trump? Or has he done long-lasting damage to the United States? This week Donald Trump will mark one year in office US politics - 12 months defined by controversy, change and behaviour that many have questioned. At the Roundtable was Graham Lanktree, a U.S. Politics reporter at Newsweek; Linda Yueh, broadcaster and author of 'The Great Economists: How Their Ideas Can Help Us Today'; Jan Halper-Hayes, former Worldwide Vice President of Republicans Overseas; and Freddy Gray, Deputy editor of The Spectator. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.