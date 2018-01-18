Myanmar Arrests: Detained TRT World journalists back in Istanbul

Last month, TRT World journalist Mok Choy Lin and her colleagues were released from a prison in Myanmar after serving a two-month sentence. They were convicted of flying a drone near the parliament building in the capital Naypyidaw without permission. They were also charged with two other offences but those were later dropped. TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury has their story.