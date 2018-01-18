January 18, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Myanmar Arrests: Detained TRT World journalists back in Istanbul
Last month, TRT World journalist Mok Choy Lin and her colleagues were released from a prison in Myanmar after serving a two-month sentence. They were convicted of flying a drone near the parliament building in the capital Naypyidaw without permission. They were also charged with two other offences but those were later dropped. TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury has their story.
Myanmar Arrests: Detained TRT World journalists back in Istanbul
Explore