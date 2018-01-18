January 18, 2018
Nick Park returns with 'Early Man' | Cinema | Showcase
Critics say filmmaker Nick Park is responsible for returning stop-motion animation to its glory days. The English animator is one of the most sought after talents thanks to his ability to create bankable franchises for people of all ages. And now, after 10 years, the highly imaginative and innovative artist is back in the director's chair for a new tale. One that takes us back in time.
