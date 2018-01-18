January 18, 2018
Palestine under pressure, India's Aadhaar mess and TRT journalist freed
United States withholds tens of millions of dollars for Palestinian refugees. But can the Palestine Liberation Organization mount an effective response? Meanwhile, India's Aadhaar ID card could cause the poor to go without food and basic services. And Myanmar frees TRT journalist Mok Choy Lin and her crew from prison.
