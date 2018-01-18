Roundtable: #Metoo Backlash

The claims against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein have given the Me Too and Time’s Up movements international momentum -- but why are some French women saying – ‘not me’? #MeToo - It's a movement that has united women in countries all over the world and started a very public conversation about power and sexual assault. But in France, a letter signed by a hundred women has warned of what they say is a new form of puritanism. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.