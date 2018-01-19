The War in Yemen: Saudi-led coalition Yemen blockade to resume

On Friday, the Saudi-led coalition is expected to re-impose its blockade on Yemen. And if it does, it'll cut off millions of people from aid and supplies that could save them from famine. It'll also mean the end of medical support that's needed to fend off life-threatening disease. As Rahul Radhakrishnan reports, aid agencies are hoping for an extension.