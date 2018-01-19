Turkey's Border Mission: YPG attacks two hospitals in northern Syria

In northern Syria, YPG militants have attacked two hospitals in Azaz- a town controlled by opposition forces backed by Ankara. At least 12 patients were injured at a mental hospital. A maternity hospital was also hit. Security forces in Azaz say the number of YPG attacks on civilians is growing. Ahmed al Burai has the latest from the mental hospital in Azaz.