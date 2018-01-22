Meet the Turkish version of Donald Trump | Strait Talk

One year since Donald Trump took the oath of office as the 45th President of the United States. And it's been a controversial year to say the least, with his frequent outbursts on twitter and what is often called un-presidential behavior. Meanwhile, US-Turkey relations are at an all-time low. So how do people here in Istanbul feel about the Don's first year in office? Aadel Haleem couldn't get the real Trump to help him find out, but he got the next best thing, in a segment we like to call, Straight Up.