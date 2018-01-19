Money Talks: Bangkok's street cables to go underground

The Thai government has been fond of trying to tidy up the teeming streets of Bangkok. It's cleared market stalls, food carts and even elephants from the streets. But it's often been met with a backlash because it's targeted things Bangkok is famous for. Its latest campaign also looks to do away with a familiar sight, but it's proving rather more popular, as John Joe Regan explains.