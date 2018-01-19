January 19, 2018
Money Talks: Turkish and Qatari firms seek further co-operation at Expo Turkey 2018
More than 120 of Turkey's biggest companies are in Doha, showcasing their products at the Expo Turkey event there. Trade between the two countries has jumped 30 percent since June of last year. And as Mobin Nasir report, officials are hoping to boost the flow of goods and services even more.
