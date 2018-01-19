January 19, 2018
Money Talks: Apple to repatriate some overseas cash
Apple has the largest offshore cash reserves of any US company. It now says, it’s bringing billions of its overseas dollars back home. The tech giant announced a huge five-year investment plan, it says will contribute to the American economy, much to the pleasure of President Donald Trump. We are joined by TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas from Paris.
