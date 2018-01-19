Strait Talk: Turkey faces off with the YPG in Afrin, and rebuilding the historic Sur district

Turkey's fight for Afrin. Turkey prepares to face off with the YPG terror group in its Northern Syrian stronghold. Plus, a look at the rebuilding of an entire town destroyed by the PKK in Turkey's Southeast. And after a tumulous year for Donald Trump, we hit the streets of Istanbul to see what Turks think of the controversial US president.