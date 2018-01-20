The Trump Presidency: Washington pursues aggressive policy in Asia

When it comes to US foreign policy in Asia, the US president Donald Trump has been anything but shy. Sanctions and strong rhetoric have been thrown at North Korea over its nuclear ambitions. He also kicked off a political storm by suspending aid to Pakistan for its alleged lack of action in combating the Taliban. Melanie Ralph takes a look at whether Trump's aggressive approach to his foreign policy in Asia is actually changing the region.