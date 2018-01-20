January 20, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Trump's First Year: US president's controversial year in office
The shutdown has brought a chaotic close to Donald Trump's first year as president of the United States. What a year it's been. The world, and many of you too I'm sure, have been fascinated and shocked in equal measure by the behaviour of the man in the Oval Office. From Washington, our correspondent Jon Brain looks back at the year that was.
Trump's First Year: US president's controversial year in office
Explore