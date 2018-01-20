January 20, 2018
USA Gymnastics Scandal: Victims confront doctor Larry Nassar in court
Over 100 victims of disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar have been facing him in court. They've been describing the abuse they suffered. Nasser who is already serving 60 years,, for possession of child pornography,, is now awaiting his sentencing for charges of sexual assault. Giles Gibson has more on this story.
