Breaking News: Turkey begins operation against YPG in Syria

Some breaking news coming in to us now. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the military operation in Syria has de-facto begun. Shelling of YPG positions in Afrin has continued, but there are no reports yet of Turkish ground forces entering the area. Erdogan says there are also plans to take over Manbij, further east towards the Euphrates River.