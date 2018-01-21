January 21, 2018
Turkey-Iraq Relations: Turkish FM visit to focus on boosting relations
The Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is heading to Iraq this weekend as the two countries look to strengthen their relations. More than a year ago they hit a low point over Turkey's training of Kurdish Peshmerga forces there - but recent events have brought them back together. TRT World correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports.
