Liberia Politics: Legacy - Africa's first elected female president

Liberia's president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf became a global phenomenon when she was elected Africa's first female head of state in 2005. Over time she brought political stability to a country ravaged by war, and went on to win the Nobel peace prize in 20-11. As she wraps up her 12 years rule, Aday-Sheh-Wa Josh takes a look at her legacy.