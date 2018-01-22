January 22, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey's Border Mission: Interview with Retired US Brigadier General Mark Kimmitt
Operation Olive Branch was launched just days after the US announced it would maintain a military presence in Northen Syria. That pointed to a clash of interests between Turkey and the US. Mark Kimmit who is a retired US Brigadier General says the US is critical of Turkey's border mission as it views the YPG as effective fighters against Daesh.
Turkey's Border Mission: Interview with Retired US Brigadier General Mark Kimmitt
Explore