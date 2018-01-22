January 22, 2018
Liberian Politics: New president promises to improve lives
Thousands of people have been camping out overnight in Monrovia, ahead of George Weah's inauguration as president of Liberia. The country's most famous footballer will be sworn in at a time when the nation is facing poverty, high unemployment and corruption. Abdi Osman tells us more about the man who's promised to improve the lives of Liberians.
