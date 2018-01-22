WORLD
Turkey's Operation Olive Branch, Catalonia picks Puigdemont again, and political crisis in Romania
Turkey has begun Operation Olive Branch against the YPG in Afrin in northern Syria. The US is urging both sides to show restraint, but Moscow says the US effectively forced Turkey to take action. What impact will this newest chapter in the Syrian War have on the ground, as well as the international stage? Catalonia's ousted leader Carles Puigdemont is likely to once again become the Catalan president. The question is -- if Puigdemont becomes president once again, what power will he have and can he rule from abroad? And, in Romania, Prime Minister Mihai Tudose quit after political infighting with his interior minister lost him the support of his party. Now the government is hoping to do better with Viorica Dancila. She's a member of the European parliament, and by February will be Romania's first female leader. But she'll be the country's third prime minister in seven months.
January 22, 2018
