Future of Jerusalem: Pence promises to transfer US embassy in a year

US Vice President Mike Pence has told the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu the US embassy will relocate from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem before the end of next year. He was speaking during a two-day visit to the country. It's the first time a senior US official has visited Israel since Donald Trump announced last month that the US would formally recognise Jerusalem as the capital. But not everyone in the region has welcomed the visit. TRT World Correspondent Shamim Chowdhury reports from occupied East Jerusalem.