January 23, 2018
What Turkey's Operation Olive Branch in Afrin means for Syria's future? | The Newsmakers
Turkey says the YPG’s links to the PKK terror group poses a direct threat to Turkey’s national security. The group took control of Afrin after the Syrian regime withdrew in 2012. Recently, the US said it would arm and train a new border force made up of YPG and allied Arab militias. Sandra Gathmann explains.
