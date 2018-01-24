WORLD
1 MIN READ
Why Turkey's Operation Olive Branch in Afrin is important for its internal security?
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his forces will quickly crush the YPG in the Syrian region of Afrin, as well as its affiliate the PKK terror group. While the US is urging both sides to show restraint, Moscow says the US effectively forced Turkey to take action. We debate the impact this newest chapter has on the Syrian War. We have with us TRT World correspondents Alican Ayanlar in Ankara and Ahmed Al Burai in Hatay, along with reporter Daniel Ashby in Moscow. Also joining us is Russian analyst Viacheslav Matuzov, and former US Assistant Secretary of Defense Lawrence Korb. Al Sharq Forum researchers Galip Dalay and Sinan Hatahet joined us in the studio.
Why Turkey's Operation Olive Branch in Afrin is important for its internal security?
January 24, 2018
Explore
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Syria battles forest fires for third day as Türkiye sends help
Russia accuses Ukrainian military chief of downing POW plane
Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on steel from China, South Korea, and Vietnam
Search continues after Pakistan building collapse kills 14
Illegal Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank surges 40% under Netanyahu
Texas flooding death toll rises to 27, including nine children
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Rwanda's Kagame vows his country will deliver its part in DRC peace deal
Trump signs sweeping tax cut and spending bill into law during July 4th ceremony
UK court rejects Palestine Action's bid to pause govt ban as 'terrorist group'
Syria evacuates citizens as wildfires spread, hindered by mines and unexploded ordnance
Greece battles wildfire on Crete for third day as temperatures spike
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us