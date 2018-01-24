Brazil Corruption: Verdict expected for former president Lula

On Wednesday, the appeals court will deliver a verdict on former President Lula da Silva. Judges will decide whether to uphold his 10-year-jail sentence for corruption and money laundering. While many in Brazil believe it is time for corrupt politicians to be brought to justice, Lula and his supporters insist he is innocent and that the charges against him are politically motivated. TRT World's Anelise Borges travelled to Brazil and reports on the impact Lula's case is having on the country's already scandal-hit political scene.