January 24, 2018
Turkey's Border Mission: Army provides mostly domestically produced arms
The operation in Afrin marks an important milestone for Turkey’s defence industry. The country’s leaders say nearly three quarters of the weapons used in the mission are domestically produced. Alican Ayanlar reports on how Turkey has transformed itself from a weapons purchaser to a country that now develops and manufactures most of its own arms.
