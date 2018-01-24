Can footballing legend George Weah deliver Liberia from poverty?

From footballing legend to Liberian president. George Weah has led an incredible life. Growing up in poverty, he beat the odds to become a global star, but now he faces what must surely be his greatest challenge - being President of Liberia. The nation is still feeling the effects of two civil wars, more than 60 percent of the population lives below the poverty line, and the economy is in dire straits. So will President Weah be able to solve these problems? Shoaib Hasan reports.