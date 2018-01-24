January 24, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Will the US Congress protect Dreamers or is another govt shutdown looming?
Both Republicans and Democrats are claiming victory after the US government reopened following a three day shutdown. But the status of the Dreamers - the undocumented migrants who entered the US as children - is still unresolved. The whole episode has reignited a debate about the effectiveness of Congress. Is it still able to carry out its duties, or is the system broken? Randolph Nogel reports.
Will the US Congress protect Dreamers or is another govt shutdown looming?
Explore