Can Liberia escape its past with President George Weah at the helm?

Joining us on the debate from Monrovia is Ibrahim al-Bakri Nyei. He's a researcher, policy analyst and columnist. Also Amoh Tweh joins us from Birmingham, UK. He's the former Deputy Spokesman of Liberia's Unity Party. And from London, we have Alex Vines, who heads the Africa Programme at Chatham House, and is a former member of the UN Panel of Experts on Liberia.