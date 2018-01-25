Money Talks: Group led by SoftBank closes $9.3B Uber deal

SoftBank's long-awaited multibillion-dollar investment in Uber has been completed. The Japanese tech investor led a consortium for the $9.3 billion deal with the ride-hailing service. That includes a $1.25 billion direct investment into Uber, with the rest going to the company's existing shareholders. Analysis from Chris Roebuck, Visiting Professor of Transformational Leadership at the Cass Business School.